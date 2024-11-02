Germany sends 100 generators to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

Generators sent from Germany. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Hromadas in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast received 100 generators from the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported by European Pravda

Details: Lysak said the generators would be distributed among the oblast's settlements. They are planned to be installed in educational and medical institutions, critical infrastructure facilities, and wells.

Advertisement:

Germany also donated two industrial manipulators to Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas, which are under constant Russian attacks.

Advertisement:

Background:

In early October, Germany announced the supply of six large power generators to Ukraine in preparation for a difficult winter.

The Netherlands announced a new €209.5 million package of support for Ukraine, which will be used to rebuild critical infrastructure.

Support UP or become our patron!