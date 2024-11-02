All Sections
Germany sends 100 generators to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 2 November 2024, 10:30
Generators sent from Germany. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Hromadas in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast received 100 generators from the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported by European Pravda

Details: Lysak said the generators would be distributed among the oblast's settlements. They are planned to be installed in educational and medical institutions, critical infrastructure facilities, and wells.

Germany also donated two industrial manipulators to Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas, which are under constant Russian attacks.

Background:

  • In early October, Germany announced the supply of six large power generators to Ukraine in preparation for a difficult winter. 
  • The Netherlands announced a new €209.5 million package of support for Ukraine, which will be used to rebuild critical infrastructure.

