Germany's foreign minister vows to support Ukraine through winter "so that country can survive"

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed on Monday, 4 November, that Ukraine needs support as Kyiv enters the third winter of war.

Source: Reuters, citing Baerbock during a visit to Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Baerbock arrived in Kyiv on Monday, 4 November, on her eighth visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion.

"We are countering this brutality with our humanity and support, so that Ukrainians can not only survive the winter, but so that their country can survive. Because they are also defending the freedom of all of us in Europe," she stressed.

Reuters noted that Baerbock, who last visited Ukraine in May, is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Background:

Ukraine and Germany recently signed an agreement on actions to strengthen Ukraine's air defence system.

The German Foreign Ministry suggested that new sanctions could be imposed on Pyongyang if North Korean troops join Russia's war against Ukraine.

