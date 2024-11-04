All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Germany's foreign minister vows to support Ukraine through winter "so that country can survive"

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 4 November 2024, 11:13
Germany's foreign minister vows to support Ukraine through winter so that country can survive
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed on Monday, 4 November, that Ukraine needs support as Kyiv enters the third winter of war.

Source: Reuters, citing Baerbock during a visit to Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Baerbock arrived in Kyiv on Monday, 4 November, on her eighth visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion.

Advertisement:

"We are countering this brutality with our humanity and support, so that Ukrainians can not only survive the winter, but so that their country can survive. Because they are also defending the freedom of all of us in Europe," she stressed.

Reuters noted that Baerbock, who last visited Ukraine in May, is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • Ukraine and Germany recently signed an agreement on actions to strengthen Ukraine's air defence system.
  • The German Foreign Ministry suggested that new sanctions could be imposed on Pyongyang if North Korean troops join Russia's war against Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Germanywar
Advertisement:

​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman

Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy

No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat

Dialogue between Zelenskyy and Trump established, teams will start preparing meeting – Ukraine's foreign minister

Another explosion rocks chemical plant hit by Ukrainian drones – Ukrainska Pravda's source

EU chief diplomat Borrell arrives in Kyiv

All News
Germany
Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video
Germany sends 100 generators to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Germany explains delays in providing Ukraine with Western weapons
RECENT NEWS
23:52
Russians injure 4 residents of Sumy Oblast on Saturday
23:24
ATMs and Ukrposhta post offices no longer work in Kupiansk community
22:33
Russians strike near multi-storey building in Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs
22:15
"Shot from machine gun point-blank": Security Service of Ukraine and prosecutors investigate most recent execution of Ukrainian soldier by Russians
22:09
Trump denies adviser's words about "lost Crimea" and peace instead of victory
20:57
Situation on battlefield complicated and tends to worsen – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
20:43
​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman
19:23
Zelenskyy criticises Ukraine's partners for "letting air defence systems stand idle"
19:12
Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy
18:25
No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: