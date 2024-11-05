All Sections
Russia attacks Kharkiv with guided bombs: explosions heard

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 5 November 2024, 00:14
Russia attacks Kharkiv with guided bombs: explosions heard
Hero city Kharkiv. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

The Russians have launched an attack on the city of Kharkiv, with a series of explosions heard, on the night of 3-4 November.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Ukraine's Air Force

Quote from Syniehubov:"The occupiers are striking! Kharkiv and the district: stay in shelters."

Details: Terekhov reported that a series of explosions had been heard in the city and warned that repeat attacks were possible. 

The Air Force reported that guided bombs had been launched on Kharkiv.

At 00:27, Syniehubov stated that emergency services had arrived at the scene. No information on casualties was available.

At 00:47, Terekhov wrote that early reports indicate that strikes had occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts. Guided bombs hit the ground, so there were no casualties or damage. The scene is being inspected.

Kharkivmissile strikewar
