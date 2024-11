The Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

The Russians have occupied the village of Stepanivka in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk Oblast on 4 November.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Details: Russian forces also advanced near Kurakhove and Bohoiavlenka (Donetsk Oblast), Kolisnykivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and in Kreminna Balka (Donetsk Oblast).

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!