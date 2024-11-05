Russians strike infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia and injure two people
Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 10:22
Russian troops have attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking an infrastructure facility and injuring two people.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Ivan Fedorov reports that the information about the casualties is preliminary.
Advertisement:
The explosion was heard between 09:00 and 10:00.
The extent of the damage is being established.
Background: In early November, the Russians launched 287 attacks on nine settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the course of a day, causing some damage. A total of 153 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka.
Advertisement:
Support UP or become our patron!