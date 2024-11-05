Russians strike infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia and injure two people

Russian troops have attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking an infrastructure facility and injuring two people.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Ivan Fedorov reports that the information about the casualties is preliminary.

The explosion was heard between 09:00 and 10:00.

The extent of the damage is being established.

Background: In early November, the Russians launched 287 attacks on nine settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the course of a day, causing some damage. A total of 153 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka.

