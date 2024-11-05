Russians train North Korean soldiers to become drone operators in Kursk Oblast

The Russian military is training North Korean soldiers who have been deployed to Russia’s Kursk Oblast how to use various types of combat drones.

Source: Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians are training DPRK military and officers in modern warfare. They will use them in combat. DPRK soldiers in Russian military uniforms, in Russian units in Kursk Oblast. They are being taught how to use FPV and reconnaissance drones, as well as the principles of using Lancet drones."

Advertisement:

Details: Kovalenko said that the Russians also plan to send Russian UAV instructors to Pyongyang to train the military.

Background:

Earlier, the Pentagon confirmed that North Korean troops who had arrived in Russia for training had begun to move towards Kursk Oblast, with some of them already present there. The latest US estimate indicates that North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia for training and combat operations against Ukraine.

CNN sources believe that some of the North Korean military may already be in Ukraine.

Ukrainian intelligence stressed that in the last week of October, Russia had deployed more than 7,000 DPRK soldiers to areas near Ukraine.

Ukrainian intelligence sources told the Financial Times that the first military clash between Ukrainian soldiers and North Korean troops took place in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!