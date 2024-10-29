All Sections
Small number of North Korean troops already deployed in Ukraine – CNN

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 29 October 2024, 20:58
North Korea leader. Photo: Getty Images

Western intelligence believes a "small number" of North Korean soldiers, who initially arrived in Russia for training, are already in Ukraine.

Source: CNN, citing two sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: One of CNN’s sources stated that "it seems a good many of them [the North Korean soldiers who arrived in Russia -ed.] are already in action".

However, a US official said there is currently no confirmation of a direct North Korean military presence in Ukraine.

CNN's sources also say that most of the North Korean troops sent to Russia are special forces. It remains challenging to gauge their effectiveness on the battlefield. 

Western officials expect that at least some North Korean soldiers may desert their units once deployed to combat areas, as language barriers with the Russian troops are anticipated to hinder operations.

One Western official told CNN that the number of North Korean soldiers involved in Russia's war against Ukraine may rise.

"Allies and partners across the globe are watching and consulting and will proactively share intelligence on the matter as it affects the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions and beyond," he added.

Background:

  • The latest US assessment suggests that North Korea has sent around 10,000 troops to Russia for training and potential combat deployment against Ukraine. 
  • The US has confirmed it is consulting with Ukraine, as well as other allies and partners, on how to respond to North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia.

North Korea
