Russian attack Hlushkivka in Kharkiv Oblast, kills 2 civilians

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 5 November 2024, 15:21
Russian attack Hlushkivka in Kharkiv Oblast, kills 2 civilians
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked the village of Hlushkivka in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, killing a man and a woman, both aged 48, on 5 November.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The occupiers attacked the village of Hlushkivka in the Kupiansk district at around 14:00. As a result of the attack, two people were killed – a man and a woman, both aged 48."

Details: Earlier, Kharkiv Oblast State Administration reported that the Russians launched a missile strike on a civilian firm in the village of Kapitolivka within Izium hromada. A 40-year-old man was injured in the attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Previously: The Russians struck the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv with guided bombs on the night of 4-5 November, injuring two people and damaging houses and apartment buildings.

