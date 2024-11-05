High-rise buildings damaged and people injured: aftermath of Russian nighttime strike on Kharkiv

The Russians struck the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv with guided bombs on the night of 4-5 November, injuring two people and damaging private residences and high-rise buildings.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Details: Terekhov said a guided bomb hit a wooded area in the Shevchenkivskyi district. However, windows were partially shattered in three nearby high-rise buildings and the facade of one was damaged. Two women sustained cuts from glass shards and had an acute stress reaction.

Advertisement:

The guided bomb hit an open area in the Kyivskyi district but caused partial damage to several houses. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Background: A series of explosions were reported in Kharkiv at around midnight. Ukraine’s Air Force noted that Russian forces had launched guided bombs.

Support UP or become our patron!