High-rise buildings damaged and people injured: aftermath of Russian nighttime strike on Kharkiv

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 5 November 2024, 07:21
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Photo: Terekhov on Facebook

The Russians struck the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv with guided bombs on the night of 4-5 November, injuring two people and damaging private residences and high-rise buildings.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Details: Terekhov said a guided bomb hit a wooded area in the Shevchenkivskyi district. However, windows were partially shattered in three nearby high-rise buildings and the facade of one was damaged. Two women sustained cuts from glass shards and had an acute stress reaction. 

The guided bomb hit an open area in the Kyivskyi district but caused partial damage to several houses. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Background: A series of explosions were reported in Kharkiv at around midnight. Ukraine’s Air Force noted that Russian forces had launched guided bombs.

Kharkivattackwar
