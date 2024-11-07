Putin congratulates Trump on victory via live broadcast

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory and expressed readiness to work with any US president.

Source: Putin’s remarks at the so-called Valdai Discussion Club on 7 November, reported by European Pravda

Details: Putin began by discussing various foreign policy ideas voiced by Trump’s campaign, including a proposed resolution to what he referred to as the "Ukrainian crisis", which he described as "worthy of attention, at least".

Advertisement:

Quote: "Taking this opportunity, I would like to congratulate him [Trump] on being elected president of the United States. I have already stated that we will work with any head of state entrusted by the American people."

When asked if he would speak with Trump, Putin replied that he "doesn’t see it as inappropriate" to call him.

Quote: "I simply haven’t done it because, at one point, Western leaders were calling me almost every week, and then they stopped. Well, if they don’t want to, that’s fine."

Advertisement:

Upon further clarification on whether the Kremlin is ready to talk with the future US president, Putin affirmed, "We are ready, sure".

Background:

The Russian news outlet Verstka reported that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had informally congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory "through acquaintances".

During his campaign, Trump repeatedly promised to end the war in Ukraine swiftly, explaining that he could achieve this due to his "great relationship" with Vladimir Putin. Trump said he would reach out to the leaders of both warring countries to broker peace.

After the US election, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Trump and agreed to maintain their dialogue.

Support UP or become our patron!