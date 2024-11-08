Ukraine's air defence downs four missiles and 62 drones

A total of 4 missiles and 62 drones were downed. Infographic: Ukraine’s Air Force

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, four Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles and 92 drones on the night of 7-8 November.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Russians attacked from Russia’s Rostov and Belgorod oblasts, the cities of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Orel, and Cape Chauda (in temporarily occupied Crimea).

Russian tactical aircraft conducted strikes with guided bombs on Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts.

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 4 Kh-59/69 missiles and 62 of the 92 Russian drones were downed in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

A total of 26 drones disappeared from radar in various Ukrainian oblasts. One drone is still present in Ukraine's airspace. Combat efforts are ongoing.

Anti-aircraft missile forces, aircraft, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

