Russians hit residential building in Donetsk Oblast: fatalities and casualties reported
Russian forces have struck a residential building in the town of Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk Oblast, killing two people and injuring five more.
Source: State Emergency Service (SES); Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Details: At 15:45 on 7 November, the Russians shelled the town of Mykolaivka, targeting a residential area. Two local residents were killed in the attack.
At least five civilians, aged between 60 and 77, sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity. Four women and one man with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds were taken to a medical facility, where they are receiving professional care, the prosecutor's office noted.
Quote from prosecutor’s office: "The attacked area has seen damage to multistorey buildings and vehicles. The type of weapon used is being determined."
Quote from SES: "Firefighters had been extinguishing the fire for nearly four hours – yesterday’s strike ignited two apartments and three balconies, covering a total area of 350 square metres. In total, five multistorey buildings and one administrative building were damaged."
