Ukraine brings back bodies of 563 fallen defenders

The bodies of 563 fallen defenders have been brought back to Ukraine as a result of repatriation efforts.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: A total of 320 bodies of defenders who were killed in action on the Donetsk front and 89 fallen soldiers who were killed on the Bakhmut front were repatriated. In addition, 154 bodies were brought back from morgues within Russian territory.

The repatriation of the bodies was facilitated by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War in cooperation with the Joint Centre of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons Under Special Circumstances, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other representatives of Ukraine’s security and defence sector organisations.

The support of the International Committee of the Red Cross was also acknowledged.

The repatriated bodies and remains will be transported to designated state facilities, where law enforcement officers and forensic experts will work to identify the deceased.

