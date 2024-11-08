All Sections
Russia aims to capture as much territory as possible before winter freeze – Estonian General Staff

Ivanna KostinaFriday, 8 November 2024, 16:00
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Estonian Defence Forces' General Staff reports a high offensive pace by Russian forces, who are attempting to seize as much territory as possible before the winter freeze.

Source: European Pravda, citing ERR, an Estonian public broadcaster

Details: The main combat activity is concentrated in a narrow area on the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk fronts, where over 60% of all clashes are occurring, reports the Estonian Defence Forces' General Staff.

Despite the intense offensive pressure, Ukrainian defenders remain organised and Russian forces are suffering heavy losses. Should the current combat tempo continue, Russian losses in November may be comparable to those in October. Additionally, Russia aims to secure as much territory as possible before the arrival of winter conditions.

Russia is using every means to maintain its offensive momentum. Recruitment standards have been lowered to offset significant losses and financial incentives have been increased. Recruitment now includes individuals with hepatitis B and C, which effectively means enlisting a large number of injection drug users.

The initial signing bonus for enlisting is now up to RUB 5.2 million per year (approximately €50,000). The conscious paradox is that many recruits are unlikely to survive until the end of the year, meaning these payments will not be made.

Furthermore, Russia’s economic challenges, including  unchecked inflation, could lead to a rouble devaluation in the coming months, exacerbating issues of corruption and fraud within the country.

Background: UK intelligence has previously noted that Russia continues its pressure in Donetsk Oblast, where it has concentrated significant forces, leading to recent gains along this front.

