UK intelligence has noted that Russia continues to maintain pressure on the front line in Donetsk Oblast and keeps significant forces concentrated there, which has led to their recent successes on this front.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the UK Ministry of Defence

Details: Analysts noted that Russian forces have recently made advances in several areas in Donetsk Oblast along the 20-kilometre line of contact, occupying several small settlements and advancing to a depth of 9 kilometres in some places over the past week. In early October, the Russians took control of the town of Vuhledar.

Advertisement:

Now, Russian forces have taken control of Hirnyk and claim to have captured Kurakhivka. The capture of Selydove is likely to create preconditions for threatening the city of Pokrovsk.

Quote: "​​Russia continues to prioritise the southern Donetsk frontlines [in reality, the line of contact runs through the centre of Donetsk Oblast – ed.] maintaining favourable force ratios in this sector, which partly explains the increased pace of Russian advances."

More details: The ministry added that despite heavy losses of personnel, Russia continues to conscript large numbers of troops to support operations in Ukraine’s south.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 1 November, Estonian intelligence noted that the Russians had managed to occupy about 150 square kilometres in Donetsk Oblast over the past week.

Earlier, UK intelligence predicted problems with the use of the North Korean military alongside the Russian military.

Support UP or become our patron!