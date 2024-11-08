Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has stated that controversial MP Yevhenii Shevchenko has no connection with their institution.

Source: Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, in a comment to Suspilne, Ukraine’s public broadcaster

Details: Shevchenko recently urged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in talks with Russia. He also said he had written a letter to US President-elect Donald Trump asking for his help in stopping Ukraine from "sliding into dictatorship".

Advertisement:

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, admitted in May 2023 that Shevchenko had been secretly negotiating with self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the behest of the Ukrainian special services.

Yusov clarified that "the individual in question is not an employee of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence".

He emphasised that all Ukrainian citizens, particularly parliamentarians, should take responsibility for their country's interests and refrain from making public statements that could jeopardise national security.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Any attempt to justify the occupier, to shift responsibility from the aggressor to the victim, is clearly parroting for the enemy. Such actions should be thoroughly assessed by the appropriate authorities."

Support UP or become our patron!