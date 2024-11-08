All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says MP who urged Zelenskyy to engage in peace talks with Russia doesn't work for them

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 8 November 2024, 20:26
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says MP who urged Zelenskyy to engage in peace talks with Russia doesn't work for them
Yevhenii Shevchenko. Photo: president.gov.by

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has stated that controversial MP Yevhenii Shevchenko has no connection with their institution.

Source: Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, in a comment to Suspilne, Ukraine’s public broadcaster

Details: Shevchenko recently urged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in talks with Russia. He also said he had written a letter to US President-elect Donald Trump asking for his help in stopping Ukraine from "sliding into dictatorship".

Advertisement:

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, admitted in May 2023 that Shevchenko had been secretly negotiating with self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the behest of the Ukrainian special services.

Yusov clarified that "the individual in question is not an employee of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence".

He emphasised that all Ukrainian citizens, particularly parliamentarians, should take responsibility for their country's interests and refrain from making public statements that could jeopardise national security.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Any attempt to justify the occupier, to shift responsibility from the aggressor to the victim, is clearly parroting for the enemy. Such actions should be thoroughly assessed by the appropriate authorities."

Support UP or become our patron!

Defence Intelligence of Ukrainedefence intelligence
Advertisement:

Russia's nukes deter West from providing support to Ukraine – NATO top general

Ukraine's Security Service assassinates Russian Black Sea Fleet captain in Sevastopol – photo, video

Ukrainian Finance Ministry receives US$1.35 billion grant from US

Russian occupation authorities in Crimea say vehicle carrying soldiers was blown up in Sevastopol, possibly in sabotage operation – photo, video

Russians attack Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast with missiles and UAVs: person injured by drone wreckage, warehouse on fire – photos

US delivers 83% of promised ammunition and 67% of air defence systems to Ukraine – Pentagon

All News
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducted drone attack on Saratov oil refinery – UP source
Ukrainian drones strike Russian ships in Caspian Sea for first time – video
Russia plans to use convicts with hepatitis B and C for meat-grinder assaults in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
16:15
EXPLAINERWhat Kyiv can expect from the new EU Commissioner for Enlargement
16:02
Russians drop explosives on ambulance in Kherson Oblast: vehicle destroyed, medics miraculously survive – photos
15:42
UK intelligence points out challenges Russian economy faces amid war in Ukraine
15:27
Russia's nukes deter West from providing support to Ukraine – NATO top general
15:15
Comprehensive retrospective of films by Ukrainian-Armenian director Serhii Parajanov opens in New York – photos
14:22
Finland to support Ukraine's education sector reform by EUR 20 million
14:04
Seoul confirms North Korean soldiers engaged in combat against Ukraine in Kursk Oblast
13:48
Latvia to mark 1000th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with moment of silence
13:36
EXPLAINERWhat Biden can still do for Ukraine before his term ends
13:30
Ukraine's Security Service exposes cleric of Russian-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church for spreading Kremlin's narratives – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: