All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Controversial Ukrainian MP writes letter to Trump and urges Zelenskyy to engage in dialogue with Russia; Ukrainian President's Office responds

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 8 November 2024, 13:56
Controversial Ukrainian MP writes letter to Trump and urges Zelenskyy to engage in dialogue with Russia; Ukrainian President's Office responds
Yevhenii Shevchenko. Photo: president.gov.by

Ukrainian MP Yevhenii Shevchenko has announced that he has written a letter to US President-elect Donald Trump asking him to help stop Ukraine's "slide into dictatorship" and urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in dialogue with the aggressor state of Russia.

Source: Shevchenko on Telegram

Quote from Shevchenko: "It's high time, comrade president, to start a dialogue. I understand that you'll have to leave afterwards. But the country comes before personal ambitions. I'll help you if you need it. I'll go to Minsk again. We'll solve everything. All you have to do is start. If you’re unwilling, you will be forced to leave – forced by those in the Western world who were applauding you just yesterday."

Advertisement:

Details: In another post, Shevchenko announced that he would submit a bill to the Ukrainian parliament in a bid to put an end to the "political persecution against Ukrainian MPs".

"Oleksandr Dubinskyi, Artem Dmytruk, Nestor Shufrych – all of them should return to the parliamentary hall. Criminal prosecutions against public figures should also be stopped: Hennadii Balashov, Denys Yelyseievych, Ruslan Kotsaba and even Oleksii Arestovych, among others...

All of them, and many others, should return to Ukraine, having the opportunity to continue their enlightening work freely and calmly," the MP said.

Advertisement:

"I've written a letter to Donald Trump and [US Vice President-elect] J.D. Vance, seeking their help to stop the rise of authoritarianism, dictatorship, and lawlessness in Ukraine and to restore democracy and freedom of speech to its political landscape," Shevchenko said.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, responded to the MP's comments on his Telegram account, stating that Ukraine’s only path to victory against the aggressor lies in President Zelenskyy's Victory Plan and Peace Formula.

Quote from Yermak: "Some MPs seem to be confused about national security, national interests and the future of the country.

If they believe that national interests equate to Ukraine’s defeat, they are gravely mistaken – and acting in the interests of the Russian Federation.

Ukraine's Victory Plan, the Peace Formula, is the way to justice."

Background:

  • MP Shevchenko has frequently stirred controversy with his pro-Russian remarks and open support for Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus.
  • On 20 April 2021, the lawmaker travelled to Minsk without authorisation to "get acquainted" with Lukashenko. He also claimed that more than a third of Ukrainians would like to see Lukashenko as their president.
  • On 23 May 2021, after a Ryanair plane was forced to land in Belarus, resulting in the detention of opposition leader and NEXTA founder Roman Protasevich, Shevchenko praised Lukashenko on social media.
  • On 24 May 2021, Ukraine's ruling Servant of the People faction decided to expel MP Yevhenii Shevchenko from its membership.
  • In March 2023, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, acknowledged that MP Shevchenko had held secret talks with the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, at the request of Ukrainian intelligence services. 

Support UP or become our patron!

warZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

Russia's nukes deter West from providing support to Ukraine – top NATO general

Ukraine's Security Service assassinates Russian Black Sea Fleet captain in Sevastopol – photo, video

Ukrainian Finance Ministry receives US$1.35 billion grant from US

Russian occupation authorities in Crimea say vehicle carrying soldiers was blown up in Sevastopol, possibly in sabotage operation – photo, video

Russians attack Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast with missiles and UAVs: person injured by drone wreckage, warehouse on fire – photos

All News
war
Russians strike critical infrastructure of Sumy with ballistic missiles
Ukrainians fight valiantly, and it is up to them to decide whether to continue – Hungarian Prime Minister
Ukraine's Defence Ministry receives patent for unique technology for detecting enemy FPV drones
RECENT NEWS
00:03
Trump says he spoke to Biden about war in Ukraine and Middle East
23:34
Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director
22:57
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denies that Ukraine plans to make nuclear weapons
22:24
Trump officially announces name of future US secretary of state
22:07
Russians strike Kupiansk, injuring 2 people, among them ambulance driver – photos
21:56
Bridge collapses over railway track in occupied Crimea, there are casualties – photo, video
21:26
Russians strike Poltava with UAVs, hitting industrial facility
20:57
Scholz promises Zelenskyy sixth IRIS-T system will be sent by year's end
20:40
Ukrainian railways report extensive damage due to war
20:07
Republicans in US Senate to be led by pro-Ukrainian politician
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: