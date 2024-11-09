All Sections
Putin's "new world order" contradicts Kremlin's actions – ISW

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 9 November 2024, 04:25
Putin's new world order contradicts Kremlin's actions – ISW
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has presented his plan for "a new world order" that envisions a security system without security blocs or alliances.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: According to the concept proposed by Putin, the "new world order" should be based on openness among states for cooperation, the absence of universal doctrines, consideration of all countries' interests in global decision-making, the rejection of defensive alliances, justice for all, and sovereign equality.

Analysts argue that such statements by Putin contradict the Kremlin’s actions. Russia is waging an illegal war against Ukraine, destabilising the situation in Moldova and Georgia, and actively cooperating with anti-Western regimes, including North Korea, China, and Iran.

Quote: "Kremlin likely aims to use this rhetoric to distract from and provide plausible deniability against the very real Russian efforts to undermine pro-Western governments and exert its influence internationally, as well as promote the expansion of BRICS and the so-called ‘new Eurasian security architecture’ that the Kremlin has created to oppose NATO."

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 8 November: 

  • Russian ruler Vladimir Putin appears to be assuming that US President-elect Donald Trump will defer to the Kremlin's interests and preferences without the Kremlin offering any concessions or benefits in return.
  • Putin's proposed "new world order" emphasises an interconnected international system without great powers or security blocs, but the Kremlin's actions contradict and undermine his proposed ideals and principles.
  • Putin also acknowledged that Russia is dealing with a serious labour shortage and is largely reliant on migrants to address it.
  • Putin doubled down on an existing information operation falsely claiming that Ukraine violated its neutral status in an attempt to justify Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
  • Putin notably attempted to downplay Russia's burgeoning relationship with North Korea during his 7 November Valdai Club statements, likely in an effort to maintain some semblance of a relationship with South Korea and discourage South Korean support for Ukraine.
  • The Kremlin continues to build its relationship with Venezuela as a means of consolidating and expanding its influence in the Western hemisphere.
  • The Ukrainian General Staff reported on 8 November that Ukrainian forces recorded 323 cases of Russian forces using ammunition equipped with chemical agents banned by the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) in October 2024 alone.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced in northern Novoivanovka, Kursk Oblast.
  • Russian forces recently advanced south of Chasiv Yar, southeast of Kurakhove, and north of Vuhledar.
  • Regional Russian authorities continued to promote the expansion of newly established regional territorial defence formations by highlighting efforts to recruit women.

