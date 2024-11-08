Putin seeks to reset Russia-US relations on his own terms by influencing Trump – ISW

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) point out that Russian leader Vladimir Putin seeks to reset Russia-US relations on his own terms under Donald Trump's presidency.

Source: ISW

Quote from ISW: "Russian President [sic] Vladimir Putin is attempting to shape US President-elect Donald Trump's foreign policy and achieve another Russia-US reset on Russia's terms.

Advertisement:

Details: On 7 November, Putin addressed the 21st annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club and called for a reset in Russia-US relations.

Putin hinted that Trump’s presidential campaign had signalled a "desire to restore relations with Russia, to help end the Ukrainian crisis". He went on to state that Russia is open to "the possibility of restoring relations with the United States".

Putin attempted to place blame on the United States for the breakdown in Russia-US relations, citing sanctions and restrictions imposed by Washington and support for Kyiv. Notably, he failed to mention that these measures were a response to Russia’s illegal and unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Analysts interpret Putin's statement as suggesting that Russia would agree to a reset in relations with the United States only if Washington lifts sanctions and restrictions on Russia and withdraws its support for Ukraine – essentially demanding concessions that favour Russia at the expense of US interests.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 7 November:

Russian President [sic] Vladimir Putin is attempting to shape US President-elect Donald Trump's foreign policy and achieve another Russia-US reset on Russia's terms.

A recent failed Russian assault northeast of Siversk near Bilohorivka prompted outrage from some Russian ultranationalist milbloggers over Russian command failures and the pervasive Russian military culture of exaggerating battlefield successes.

A Russian brigade commander and a sniper platoon commander were reported killed in combat recently in the Kurakhove and Chasiv Yar directions.

Ukrainian authorities continue to report systematic Russian executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs), noting a clear increase in such executions in 2024.

Ukrainian strikes on Russia and Western sanctions are reportedly disrupting Russia's energy industry.

Russian forces recently advanced near Siversk, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove.

Russian authorities are reportedly creating "fake" non-combat volunteer battalions in occupied Ukraine and merging them with existing Cossack organisations led by occupation administrations.

Support UP or become our patron!