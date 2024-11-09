Ukraine's General Staff responds to criticism from Ukrainian activist Sternenko

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has emphasised its deep appreciation for the contributions of volunteers, including blogger Serhii Sternenko, in the fight against the Russians. However, it recalled that defending the homeland is a constitutional duty of all Ukrainian citizens and stressed that decisions regarding the mobilisation of individuals are the responsibility of military recruitment centres.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine deeply appreciate the contributions and support of Ukrainian volunteers in the fight against Russian occupiers. In the face of an enemy that outnumbers us in both personnel and equipment, this assistance is crucial, especially in providing combat units with drones of various types. This includes the effective cooperation with the defence forces, notably with volunteer and public figure Serhii Sternenko.

At the same time, the mobilisation of individuals is carried out by military recruitment centres, which have the authority to issue notices for updating records, medical examinations and mobilisation."

Details: The General Staff recalls that defending the homeland, independence, and territorial integrity is a constitutional duty of every Ukrainian citizen under Article 65 of the Constitution of Ukraine.

Citizens serve in the military in accordance with the law. If a conscript has health issues, their fitness for service is determined by the military medical board, the General Staff notes.

The General Staff also highlights that many public activists and volunteers have joined the Armed Forces and are fulfilling their constitutional duties.

Quote: "Only through unity and consolidation can Ukrainians find strength and ensure victory over the insidious, long-standing Russian enemy," concludes the press service for the General Staff.

Background:

Sternenko stated that he had been placed on the wanted list for failing to appear at the Prymorskyi Recruitment Centre in Odesa Oblast upon receiving a call-up notice, linking this to his criticism of the army system and calls for military reforms.

The Odesa military recruitment centre has responded to say that they act "exclusively within the law" and stated that Sternenko failed to report several important details, including the fact that he had apparently already visited the Primorskyi Recruitment Centre, where he paid an administrative fine for breaching military registration rules, and that he had been referred to a military medical board.

Sternenko accused Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of personally instigating a Territorial Recruitment Centre persecution against him as revenge for criticising the military command system.

