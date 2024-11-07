All Sections
Total of 148 clashes on battlefield in Ukraine over past day: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts remain hottest

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 7 November 2024, 08:26
Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: Ukraine’s Armed Forces

A total of 148 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the Russians most actively advancing on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 7 November

Quote: "Updated information indicates that yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements using three missiles, as well as 64 airstrikes, dropping 146 guided bombs. In addition, [the Russians] fired over 4,000 times, including on 83 occasions from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: The General Staff report states that the Air Force and Rocket Forces and Artillery units attacked areas where Russian personnel and military equipment was concentrated seven times, hitting two command posts and an artillery system.

On the Kharkiv front, six battles occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assault actions near the settlements of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

On the Kupiansk front, 12 combat clashes occurred, including some near Kucherivka, Petropavlivka and Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Torske, Terny and Dibrova 10 times.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attempts to push Ukrainian soldiers out of their defence positions near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, two combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by assault and bomber aircraft, attacked near the settlements of Toretsk, Dyliivka and Shcherbynivka four times.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 39 Russian assault actions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove, Lysivka and Novooleksiivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Illinka, Kreminna Balka, Novoselydivka, Novodymytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka and Katerynivka were attacked 93 times over the past day.

On the Vremivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled six Russian assaults near the settlements of Trudove and Maksymivka.

On the Orikhiv front, a Russian attack on Ukrainian positions toward Novoandriivka was unsuccessful.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians suffered three defeats while trying to attack Ukrainian defensive positions.

