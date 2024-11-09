All Sections
Ukrainian soldiers face 171 combat clashes with Russians on battlefield over past day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 9 November 2024, 09:33
Ukrainian soldiers firing from a mortar. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 171 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 9 November

Details: On the Kupiansk front, 14 Russian attacks occurred during the day. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Lozova, Pishchane and Berestove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 12 times, trying to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Hrekivka, Zarichne, Terny, Torske and Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian assaults near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked near the village of Bondarne once.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, actively using aircraft, launched 10 attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka, Druzhba, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Petrivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 36 Russian assaults towards the settlements of Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Kruty Yar, Selydove, Vyshneve and Chumatske.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 40 Russian attacks, with the Russians most actively trying to advance near the settlements of Illinka, Berestky, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Voznesenka, Maksymivka, Antonivka, Dalnie and Katerynivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted seven assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Trudove, Kostiantynopilske and Sukhi Yaly.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians launched five attacks on Ukraine’s defence forces’ positions near the settlements of Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians, supported by assault and bomber aircraft, launched three unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian defence positions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

