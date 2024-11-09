Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman
Saturday, 9 November 2024, 20:43
Ukraine’s Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets has reported that Russian troops have shot a Ukrainian soldier who was unarmed and likely wounded.
Source: Lubinets on Telegram
Quote: "The occupiers have no limits to their ruthlessness and brutality! Russians shot an unarmed Ukrainian soldier who was probably wounded.
Advertisement:
They filmed it, and the video is being shared online.
I am sending a letter to the ICRC and the UN regarding this case. This is a violation of the Geneva Conventions, international humanitarian law, and the laws and customs of war."
Support UP or become our patron!