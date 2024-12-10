Zelenskyy tells NATO Secretary General he appreciates Trump's decisiveness, which "exactly can help"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which he discussed recent engagements with US President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Source: Zelenskiy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy told the NATO Secretary General that he appreciated "President Trump's decisiveness, and it is exactly what can help."

Advertisement:

Quote: "We want to share as many details as possible now with our partners to ensure we establish a lasting and reliable peace through decisions that will work long-term."

Zelenskyy also expressed appreciation for President Macron's position, which aligns with other European leaders’ shared goal – to make Europe stronger, more capable of defending itself, and better equipped to ensure the safety of its people.

"Europe needs a clear and unified position that will benefit everyone," he stated.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy noted ongoing coordination of positions ahead of the upcoming meetings and negotiations for December 2024, aimed at achieving "real and just end to Russian aggression possible as early as next year."

Background:

Previously, the Office of the President reported that Ukraine was forming a list of international partners to join a working group dedicated to bolstering its defence and shaping a united position for diplomatically ending the war.

Ukraine plans to host a meeting of several nations in December "to coordinate and develop a unified position" to ensure that Ukraine remains strong "in any scenario – both at the negotiation table and on the battlefield".

Earlier, during his visit to Kyiv, Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany’s main opposition party CDU, proposed forming a contact group comprising Germany, France, Poland and the UK to exchange views on ending the war in Ukraine and jointly develop "a common vision with the United States".

Support UP or become our patron!