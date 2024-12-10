All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy tells NATO Secretary General he appreciates Trump's decisiveness, which "exactly can help"

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 10 December 2024, 20:05
Zelenskyy tells NATO Secretary General he appreciates Trump's decisiveness, which exactly can help
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which he discussed recent engagements with US President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Source: Zelenskiy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy told the NATO Secretary General that he appreciated "President Trump's decisiveness, and it is exactly what can help."

Advertisement:

Quote: "We want to share as many details as possible now with our partners to ensure we establish a lasting and reliable peace through decisions that will work long-term."

Zelenskyy also expressed appreciation for President Macron's position, which aligns with other European leaders’ shared goal – to make Europe stronger, more capable of defending itself, and better equipped to ensure the safety of its people.

"Europe needs a clear and unified position that will benefit everyone," he stated.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy noted ongoing coordination of positions ahead of the upcoming meetings and negotiations for December 2024, aimed at achieving "real and just end to Russian aggression possible as early as next year."

Background: 

  • Previously, the Office of the President reported that Ukraine was forming a list of international partners to join a working group dedicated to bolstering its defence and shaping a united position for diplomatically ending the war.
  • Ukraine plans to host a meeting of several nations in December "to coordinate and develop a unified position" to ensure that Ukraine remains strong "in any scenario – both at the negotiation table and on the battlefield".
  • Earlier, during his visit to Kyiv, Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany’s main opposition party CDU, proposed forming a contact group comprising Germany, France, Poland and the UK to exchange views on ending the war in Ukraine and jointly develop "a common vision with the United States".

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpZelenskyyNATO
Advertisement:

Biden's administration confident US military aid allocated to Ukraine to be sufficient to fight till end of 2025

Trump knows about danger of freezing war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

UN General Assembly updates resolution on human rights in occupied Crimea

Orbán has no leverage over Putin – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian law enforcement exposes group of soldiers who collected data on F-16 aircraft for Russians

Footage of explosion in Moscow that killed Russian nuclear troops commander appears online

All News
Trump
Over 44% of Ukrainians trust Trump, survey says
Zelenskyy on meeting with Macron and Trump: I told Trump that Putin fears only him and possibly China
Zelenskyy: I told Macron and Trump that Putin doesn't want war to end, so he must be forced
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russia has allegedly detained 2 suspects in murder of chemical troops' head Kirillov
08:27
Almost 200 combat clashes between Russians and Ukrainians occur on battlefield, with 49 assaults repelled in Kursk Oblast
08:03
Biden's administration confident US military aid allocated to Ukraine to be sufficient to fight till end of 2025
07:44
Russia loses 1,580 soldiers and 21 armoured combat vehicles on 17 December
06:26
Explosions heard in Russia's Rostov at night – Russian media
05:42
UN General Assembly's updated resolution labels Russia's war against Ukraine as aggressive for first time
04:44
ISW analyses why Russia hides presence of North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast
03:30
Russia's atrocities in war against Ukraine are systematic – Ukraine's representative to UN
02:02
Russians capture Sontsivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
01:42
Trump knows about danger of freezing war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: