All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Man killed in Russian drone attack on Kherson

Iryna BalachukThursday, 12 December 2024, 08:28
Man killed in Russian drone attack on Kherson
Stock photo: most.ks.ua

One person has been killed as a result of a Russian drone attack on the city of Kherson on the morning of 12 December.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians launched a drone attack on Kherson early this morning. A 67-year-old man sustained fatal injuries as a result of another drone attack in the Dniprovskyi district of the city."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Khersondronescasualties
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

US suggests that unspent Ukraine aid funds left over after Biden will fall to Trump's authority – media

Head of Ukrainian gambling watchdog arrested on suspicion of aiding Russia – law enforcement source

Biden's administration confident US military aid allocated to Ukraine to be sufficient to fight till end of 2025

Trump knows about danger of freezing war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

UN General Assembly updates resolution on human rights in occupied Crimea

All News
Kherson
Russian attack on Kherson claims life of civilian
1 person killed and 6 injured in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast
Russia targets Ukrainian civilians in its drone strikes – Financial Times
RECENT NEWS
11:31
EU is preparing 16th package of sanctions against Russia
11:16
Russia launches job training schemes to prepare Ukraine war veterans for government roles
11:04
Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine
10:13
Germany relocates Ukrainian Armed Forces military equipment repair centre from Slovakia due to operational difficulties
09:40
US suggests that unspent Ukraine aid funds left over after Biden will fall to Trump's authority – media
09:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 51 Russian drones
09:20
Pentagon reports "hundreds" of North Korean casualties in war against Ukraine – New York Times
09:08
Head of Ukrainian gambling watchdog arrested on suspicion of aiding Russia – law enforcement source
09:02
Elderly man killed in Russian artillery shelling of Chernihiv Oblast
08:51
US considers deployment of new North Korean military units to Russia as possible
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: