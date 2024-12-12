Man killed in Russian drone attack on Kherson

One person has been killed as a result of a Russian drone attack on the city of Kherson on the morning of 12 December.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians launched a drone attack on Kherson early this morning. A 67-year-old man sustained fatal injuries as a result of another drone attack in the Dniprovskyi district of the city."

