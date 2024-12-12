All Sections
Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 12 December 2024, 08:42
USAID sends rapid response buses to scene of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia – photo
A rapid response bus provided by USAID. Photo: X

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has sent two rapid response buses to the scene of the Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on 10 December.

Source: USAID on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Two rapid response buses deployed by USAID to the scene of the 10 December attack provided necessary equipment, including power generators, to support the operation of emergency response services.

Previously: Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on 10 December, destroying a private clinic and damaging other buildings. As of the morning of 12 December, the death toll had risen to 10.

 
Emergency and rescue operation
Photo: X

Background

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed a memorandum of understanding on 3 December to support Ukraine's energy sector.
  • The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) supplied Ukraine with three generators for crossings on its borders with Moldova and Romania in autumn 2024.

