USAID sends rapid response buses to scene of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia – photo

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has sent two rapid response buses to the scene of the Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on 10 December.

Source: USAID on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Two rapid response buses deployed by USAID to the scene of the 10 December attack provided necessary equipment, including power generators, to support the operation of emergency response services.

Advertisement:

Previously: Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on 10 December, destroying a private clinic and damaging other buildings. As of the morning of 12 December, the death toll had risen to 10.

Emergency and rescue operation Photo: X

Background:

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed a memorandum of understanding on 3 December to support Ukraine's energy sector.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) supplied Ukraine with three generators for crossings on its borders with Moldova and Romania in autumn 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!