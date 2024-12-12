Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on 10 December: death toll rises to 10

Rescue workers retrieving the body of a woman from under the rubble. Photo: Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

The death toll from the Russian strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia on 10 December has risen to ten, as rescue workers retrieved the body of a woman from under the rubble.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Ten people are now confirmed dead. Rescue workers have retrieved the body of a woman from under the rubble of a building destroyed by a Russian missile on 10 December. This brings the death toll to ten."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Fedorov, one person remains trapped under the rubble.

In addition, 22 people were injured in the attack on 10 December.

Background:

Advertisement:

On 10 December, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia, destroying a private clinic and damaging nearby buildings.

As of Tuesday evening, four people were reported dead and 21 injured, including one child, as a result of the strike on the private clinic..

Rescue workers freed two women who were trapped under rubble in Zaporizhzhia in the evening of 10 December. The civilians were able to call the rescue service hotline themselves and provide their location.

Support UP or become our patron!