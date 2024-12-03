Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed a memorandum of understanding on 3 December to support Ukraine's energy sector.

Source: European Pravda citing Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Details: The intergovernmental memorandum of understanding, titled On Cooperation to Ensure the Resilience of Ukraine’s Energy System, provides for US assistance of up to US$825 million.

The ministry reported that the document establishes a legal framework for strengthening the resilience of Ukraine’s energy system.

The agreement includes measures to restore critical infrastructure, implement distributed energy generation, reform the energy sector and facilitate a post-war transition to a low-carbon economy.

Background:

The US announced the $825 million energy aid package for Ukraine back in June.

In early October, the US, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), delivered materials to Ukraine to protect energy infrastructure facilities.

