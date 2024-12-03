All Sections
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 3 December 2024, 19:53
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed a memorandum of understanding on 3 December to support Ukraine's energy sector.

Source: European Pravda citing Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Details: The intergovernmental memorandum of understanding, titled On Cooperation to Ensure the Resilience of Ukraine’s Energy System, provides for US assistance of up to US$825 million.

The ministry reported that the document establishes a legal framework for strengthening the resilience of Ukraine’s energy system.

The agreement includes measures to restore critical infrastructure, implement distributed energy generation, reform the energy sector and facilitate a post-war transition to a low-carbon economy.

Background:

  • The US announced the $825 million energy aid package for Ukraine back in June.
  • In early October, the US, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), delivered materials to Ukraine to protect energy infrastructure facilities.

