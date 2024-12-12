Speaker of Polish parliament says Poland might take part in peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

The Marshal of the Sejm (the speaker of the lower house of the Polish parliament) and presidential candidate from the Poland 2050 party, Szymon Holownia, has said there is a possibility that Polish troops will take part in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine – but only under the auspices of NATO and within its framework.

Source: Rzeczpospolita, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Rzeczpospolita, a Polish newspaper, in a comment about French President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative to deploy a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine, Holownia said that Polish troops might take part in such a mission.

Holownia said that "a plan [regarding a mission in Ukraine] is starting to materialise on the horizon" but warned that it was far from being agreed.

"From the Polish perspective, our participation in various military activities in Ukraine could only take place under the auspices of NATO and within the Alliance’s structures," he explained.

Earlier, Rzeczpospolita reported that French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly considering a potential European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine as a safeguard against renewed Russian aggression. He plans to consult with Poland, which he views as a key ally for such an initiative.

According to the report, discussions on this potential mission will be a central topic during Macron's visit to Warsaw on 12 December.

It is also likely that Macron broached the idea with US President-elect Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting last Saturday in Paris.

It is possible that the peacekeeping mission was also discussed during Macron’s meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on 12 November and, later in the month, during a meeting of representatives of Northern European countries, Baltic States, and Poland.

Other Polish media outlets have also reported on Macron’s upcoming visit to Poland, noting that it was linked to talks with Zelenskyy and Trump last weekend.

