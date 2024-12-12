German Economic Cooperation Minister arrives in Kyiv and brings winter aid package – video

Svenja Schulze, Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, arrived in Kyiv on 12 December to personally hand over part of Germany's aid to Ukraine for the third winter of the full-scale war against Russia.

Source: German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Schulze arrived in Kyiv on Thursday, 12 December, to personally hand over part of Germany's aid to the population of Ukraine for the third winter of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The aid is primarily aimed at restoring energy infrastructure.

"This aid is arriving, and it is desperately needed. It is vital for people's survival in the winter," Schulze said.

Schulze noted that Russia had declared Ukraine's energy system as a target of its strikes "so that people will be left in the cold, in the dark", so the German government has again found additional funds to help restore electricity and heating supply.

Entwicklungsministerin @SvenjaSchulze68 ist heute in Kyjiw, #Ukraine, eingetroffen, um die von Deutschland zugesagte Winterhilfe zu übergeben: „Diese Hilfe kommt an und sie wird dringend gebraucht. Das ist im Winter überlebenswichtig für die Menschen.“ pic.twitter.com/iLq6ruIjsQ — Bundesentwicklungsministerium (@BMZ_Bund) December 12, 2024

Schulze stressed that "it is important to have electricity and heating in low temperatures", so she wanted to personally make sure that "the money actually reaches where it is needed".

Background:

Recently, German Finance Minister Jörg Kukies reaffirmed continued support for Ukraine in 2025 despite the country's not yet adopting a permanent budget.

On 9 December in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Friedrich Merz, the leader of the German opposition and chancellor candidate of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, who assured him that Germany would do everything to support Ukraine.

