Macron arrives in Warsaw – video

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 12 December 2024, 13:21
Macron arrives in Warsaw – video
French President Emmanuel Macron. Stock photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Warsaw, Poland.

Source: Radosław Sikorski, Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sikorski said that Macron landed in Poland on the afternoon of Thursday, 12 December.

"Welcome to Poland, Mr President," Sikorski wrote on X.

Background:

  • Earlier, Rzeczpospolita reported that French President Emmanuel Macron is considering a potential European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine as a safeguard against renewed Russian aggression. He plans to consult with Poland, which he views as a key ally for such an initiative.
  • According to the report, discussions on this potential mission will be the central topic during Macron's visit to Warsaw on 12 December.
  • It is also likely that Macron broached the idea with US President-elect Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting last Saturday in Paris.
  • It is possible that the peacekeeping mission was also discussed during Macron’s meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer  on 12 November and, later in the month, during a meeting of representatives of Northern European countries, Baltic States, and Poland.
  • Other Polish media outlets have also reported on Macron’s upcoming visit to Poland, noting that it was linked to talks with Zelenskyy and Trump last weekend.

