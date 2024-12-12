Macron arrives in Warsaw – video

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Warsaw, Poland.

Source: Radosław Sikorski, Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sikorski said that Macron landed in Poland on the afternoon of Thursday, 12 December.

"Welcome to Poland, Mr President," Sikorski wrote on X.

Witam w Polsce Panie Prezydencie, bienvenue en Pologne @EmmanuelMacron! pic.twitter.com/G1dInesg8X — Radosław Sikorski 🇵🇱🇪🇺 (@sikorskiradek) December 12, 2024

Background:

Earlier, Rzeczpospolita reported that French President Emmanuel Macron is considering a potential European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine as a safeguard against renewed Russian aggression. He plans to consult with Poland, which he views as a key ally for such an initiative.

According to the report, discussions on this potential mission will be the central topic during Macron's visit to Warsaw on 12 December.

It is also likely that Macron broached the idea with US President-elect Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting last Saturday in Paris.

It is possible that the peacekeeping mission was also discussed during Macron’s meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on 12 November and, later in the month, during a meeting of representatives of Northern European countries, Baltic States, and Poland.

Other Polish media outlets have also reported on Macron’s upcoming visit to Poland, noting that it was linked to talks with Zelenskyy and Trump last weekend.

