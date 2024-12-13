All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian losses in war against Ukraine have exceeded 760,000 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 13 December 2024, 08:18
Russian losses in war against Ukraine have exceeded 760,000 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
A Ukrainian artillery gunner. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's General Staff has updated its data on Russian losses in the war against Ukraine, reporting that as of the morning of 13 December, Russian forces have lost over 760,000 troops killed and wounded, 9,537 tanks, 21,078 artillery systems and 19,675 armoured combat vehicles.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 760,120 (+1,390) military personnel;
  • 9,537 (+5) tanks;
  • 19,675 (+31) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 21,078 (+6) artillery systems;
  • 1,253 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,023 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 20,176 (+65) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,861 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 31,177 (+50) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,642 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

General StaffCasualtiesRussia
Advertisement:

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

Gambling watchdog chief detained over support for Russian online casino – Ukraine's Bureau of Investigation, photos

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

All News
General Staff
Russians carry out 208 attacks on 10 December, most of them on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians conduct 168 attacks on battlefield, focusing on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts
Russia lost 1,730 soldiers killed and wounded in one day
RECENT NEWS
22:36
World Bank allocates first instalment of US loan to Ukraine involving proceeds from frozen Russian assets
22:18
Trump's special Ukraine envoy believes Kyiv and Moscow are ready for talks
21:38
Rutte and Zelenskyy say Ukraine's position and economy to be discussed in Brussels
21:29
US targets individuals and companies involved in constructing Russia's Nord Stream 2 with new sanctions
21:08
Starmer and Trump discuss support for Ukraine
20:39
EXPLAINERWhat should drive Ukraine for effective EU accession
20:31
NATO secretary general reveals details of informal meeting with leaders, including Zelenskyy
20:28
Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow
20:08
Acting Bulgarian PM won't sign Kyiv-Sofia security agreement without parliamentary approval
19:57
Russians buying up assets of liquidated Russian banks in Ukraine despite de facto ban – media
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: