Russian losses in war against Ukraine have exceeded 760,000 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's General Staff has updated its data on Russian losses in the war against Ukraine, reporting that as of the morning of 13 December, Russian forces have lost over 760,000 troops killed and wounded, 9,537 tanks, 21,078 artillery systems and 19,675 armoured combat vehicles.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 760,120 (+1,390) military personnel;

9,537 (+5) tanks;

19,675 (+31) armoured combat vehicles;

21,078 (+6) artillery systems;

1,253 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,023 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

20,176 (+65) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,861 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

31,177 (+50) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,642 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

