Total of 210 combat clashes between Russians and Ukrainians occur on battlefield, most of them on Kurakhove front

A total of 210 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the Russians conducting 47 attacks on the Pokrovsk front and 51 on the Kurakhove front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 13 December

Quote: "In total, 210 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy conducted 35 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, dropping 69 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy fired 4,170 times, including 103 from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted eight assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke and Starytsia.

On the Kupiansk front, eight Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled the Russian assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Zahryzove, Dvorichna and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 22 attacks. They tried to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoiehorivka, Lozova, Nadiia, Makiivka, Terny and in Serebrianka Forest.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka and toward Stupochky and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted four attacks near the city of Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukraine's defence forces stopped 47 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Shevchenko and Chumatske.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian forces repelled 51 Russian attacks. The Russians concentrated their efforts on advancing near the settlements of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Kurakhove, Dalnie and Uspenivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted 31 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Sukhi Yaly, Kostiantynopolske, Rozdolne, Neskuchne and Novodarivka. The Russians also actively used bomber aircraft for strikes on this front.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted two unsuccessful attempts to attack Ukrainian positions near the village of Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted five attacks on Ukrainian positions but faced strong resistance and suffered losses.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. Ukrainian forces repelled 21 Russian attacks there.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation to attack Ukrainian settlements.

