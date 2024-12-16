All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to Slovak president's statement on territorial concessions to Russia

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 16 December 2024, 13:32
Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Slovak President Peter Pellegrini's statement, in which he suggested that Ukraine may need to make territorial concessions for peace, reminding him of the fate of Slovak territories when they were surrendered to the aggressor.

Source: European Pravda, citing Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi

Pellegrini stated that Moscow and Kyiv should sit down for negotiations, and that Ukraine will need to make territorial concessions for peace. 

He emphasised that "no one in Europe among reasonable people today believes that peace can be achieved without some partial territorial losses for Ukraine".

In response, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi reminded him of the fate of Slovak territories when they were surrendered to the aggressor. 

Quote: "The last time Slovak land was handed over in the name of peace, it ended badly and brought no peace to the Slovaks or any other nations," he said.

Background:

  • Recently, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico declared that he considered it his "personal duty" to visit Moscow on 9 May 2025. 
  • Fico had previously stated that he hoped to restore normal relations with Russia once its full-scale war in Ukraine came to an end.

Foreign Affairs MinistrySlovakia
