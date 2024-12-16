All Sections
Ukraine will have to lose territories for sake of peace – Slovak president

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 16 December 2024, 02:06
Ukraine will have to lose territories for sake of peace – Slovak president
Peter Pellegrini. Stock photo: Getty Images

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini believes that peace in Ukraine can only be achieved through compromise, including territorial concessions.

Source: Pellegrini in an interview with Slovak broadcaster STVR 

Details: Pellegrini stated that Ukraine would have to make concessions to end the war.

Quote: "When it comes to peace, I think we need to remain realistic. Probably no one in Europe among reasonable people today believes that peace can be achieved without some partial territorial losses for Ukraine."

Details: Pellegrini added that his position is based on analysis of daily reports on the situation at the line of contact. 

He also urged Ukraine and Russia to start peace talks as soon as possible.

Background:

  • Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has not granted permission for Slovak citizens to serve in the Ukrainian army, despite receiving four requests since he assumed office in June of this year. In Slovakia, it is a criminal offence to serve in a foreign army without the president's consent.
  • During his presidential campaign, Pellegrini endorsed Prime Minister Robert Fico's position on halting the supply of arms to Ukraine from the state reserve, despite having previously supported military assistance to Kyiv.

