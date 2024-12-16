OECD notes Ukraine's progress in transparency of anti-corruption reforms and political finance
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has recognised Ukraine's progress in strengthening public integrity and published a corresponding assessment covering 2023-2024.
Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal
Details: Shmyhal reports that the assessment reflects significant progress in building the regulatory framework and implementing reforms despite the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
In particular, Ukraine has made significant progress in the following areas:
Quality of the strategic framework: Ukraine meets international standards for anti-corruption strategies with a strong regulatory framework and clear objectives;
Transparency of political finance: Significant progress has been made in regulating and overseeing political finance;
Internal control and audit coverage: Comprehensive internal audits and high implementation rates reflect the development of the system;
Quote from Denys Shmyhal: "We have high scores in the transparency of political finance, as well as in the coverage of central internal control and audit functions. The OECD also noted a high level of acceptance of audit recommendations and full coverage of state budget organisations by internal audit."
Shmyhal noted that Ukraine is among the first non-OECD countries to join the Public Integrity Indicators initiative.
For reference:
- The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is an international organisation that brings together 38 countries, most of which are countries with high incomes and high human development indexes and are considered developed.
- The OECD also actively cooperates with non-member countries (including Ukraine) through specialised programmes, international events, etc.
