OECD notes Ukraine's progress in transparency of anti-corruption reforms and political finance

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has recognised Ukraine's progress in strengthening public integrity and published a corresponding assessment covering 2023-2024.

Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: Shmyhal reports that the assessment reflects significant progress in building the regulatory framework and implementing reforms despite the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

In particular, Ukraine has made significant progress in the following areas:

Quality of the strategic framework: Ukraine meets international standards for anti-corruption strategies with a strong regulatory framework and clear objectives;

Transparency of political finance: Significant progress has been made in regulating and overseeing political finance;

Advertisement:

Internal control and audit coverage: Comprehensive internal audits and high implementation rates reflect the development of the system;

Quote from Denys Shmyhal: "We have high scores in the transparency of political finance, as well as in the coverage of central internal control and audit functions. The OECD also noted a high level of acceptance of audit recommendations and full coverage of state budget organisations by internal audit."

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine is among the first non-OECD countries to join the Public Integrity Indicators initiative.

For reference:

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is an international organisation that brings together 38 countries, most of which are countries with high incomes and high human development indexes and are considered developed.

The OECD also actively cooperates with non-member countries (including Ukraine) through specialised programmes, international events, etc.

Support UP or become our patron!