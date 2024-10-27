All Sections
Ukrainian President's Office comments on corruption: Information war is ongoing, front is holding

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 27 October 2024, 14:47
Andrii Yermak. Stock photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images

When asked to comment on claims of corruption in Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, stated that the Russian Federation is attempting to destroy the image of Ukrainian authorities while the front still holds, despite corruption.

Source: Yermak in an interview with the Italian publication Corriere Della Sera 

Quote: "We live in a democratic country. There is an information war on, with Moscow attempting to destroy our government's image.

Keep in mind that the front remains steadfast despite corruption. I believe the latter is ubiquitous among former Soviet Union countries. But if we were truly corrupt, how could we fight back?"

Details: Yermak also said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to hold elections immediately after the end of the war.

"Immediately after the end of the war [elections will be held – ed.]. Zelenskyy has been very clear that he wants all soldiers to be able to vote, as well as refugees abroad. But today, resources should go to war," Yermak asserted.

He also said that the Ukrainian authorities are not afraid of Donald Trump's victory in the US elections in November, as he will not allow Russian ruler Vladimir Putin to win the war against Ukraine.

"We are not afraid of [Trump's victory – ed.]; after nearly three years of fighting, how could we be afraid? Of course, the United States' policy is very important to us because it is our biggest ally. And we are fully aware that American society is with us. Zelenskyy recently met with US leaders. The chat with Biden and Kamala Harris was friendly, but the conversation with Trump was also extremely pleasant.

I was there; I won't go into detail because it was behind closed doors, but I can say that we returned from the United States confident that none of the candidates will allow Putin to win this war, and that military support will continue. Even Trump mentions the need for a just peace. The Republican Party, unlike the Democratic Party, understands that we have been attacked and cannot be beaten... I don't believe any American leader wants to help Russia win."

Andrii YermakcorruptionELECTIONS
