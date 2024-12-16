Russians target residential area in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, killing a civilian
Monday, 16 December 2024, 20:49
On 16 December, the Russian army launched an attack on a residential area in the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The invaders attacked the city of Kupiansk. One civilian, a man, was killed, while another was seriously injured and hospitalised. Their identities are being established."
Details: Residential buildings were damaged in the attack.
