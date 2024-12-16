All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry asks Hungary to stop playing peacemaker

Mariya YemetsMonday, 16 December 2024, 21:59
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry asks Hungary to stop playing peacemaker
Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticised Budapest's "peacekeeping" declarations as unrealistic and urged Hungarian officials to avoid abusing the topic of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Hungarian officials once again claim that they can stop the war. However, these statements do not reflect reality. In fact, following Hungary's ‘peacekeeping’ calls to Moscow, deadly missiles and drones are striking Ukrainian cities and communities," the Foreign Ministry said.

Advertisement:

The statement noted that Budapest's actual proposals are "even further removed from peacekeeping than its statements," as Hungary de facto calls for leaving Ukraine at the mercy of the aggressor and obstructs partner efforts to support Ukraine, despite the fact that Russia is waging a genocidal war against Ukraine.

"We urge the Hungarian side to cease its immoral manipulations regarding peace and Christmas, and to refrain from unilateral contacts with the aggressor state that undermine collective efforts to restore a just peace. The only obstacle to peace is Russia and its war-obsessed dictator. Ukraine seeks peace on its own territory more than anyone else in the world," the Foreign Ministry stressed.

"The joint efforts of our state and its partners are focused on achieving a just and sustainable peace. Ukraine consistently upholds the principles of honest dialogue and mutual respect. We will continue constructive engagement with our partners who genuinely seek an end to the war, rather than the defeat of Ukraine," the statement added.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • Viktor Orbán claimed that he had suggested a Christmas ceasefire and a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, but that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had rejected the proposal.
  • Later, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó effectively confirmed that this was false, as Orbán had not spoken with Zelenskyy and could not have known his response to Hungary's suggestion.
  • He also criticised his EU counterparts for their lack of support for Viktor Orbán's Christmas truce proposal at a foreign ministers' meeting on 16 December.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: