Hungarian PM responds to criticism from Zelenskyy, saying his "Christmas truce" idea was rejected

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's criticism of Orbán’s phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. In his response, Orbán referred to his own "peace initiatives", which were supposedly rejected by the Ukrainian president.

Source: Orbán on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Orbán claimed that at the end of the Hungarian presidency of the EU Council, Budapest had made "new efforts for peace" in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from Orbán: "We proposed a Christmas ceasefire and a large-scale prisoner exchange. It’s sad that President Zelenskyy clearly rejected and ruled this out today. We did what we could!"

More details: Orbán made no mention of whether he had proposed the initiative to Putin or what the Kremlin leader's response might have been, assuming the proposal was made at all.

At the end of the Hungarian EU Presidency, we made new efforts for peace. We proposed a Christmas ceasefire and a large-scale prisoner exchange. It’s sad that President @ZelenskyyUa clearly rejected and ruled this out today. We did what we could! https://t.co/17f4tXJEsc Advertisement: December 11, 2024

Background:

In the tweet Orbán was commenting on, Zelenskyy said he hoped that at least Orbán "won’t call Assad in Moscow to listen to his hour-long lectures as well". The Ukrainian president noted that achieving genuine peace and guaranteed security requires America's determination, Europe's unity and the commitment of all partners to uphold the goals and principles of the UN Charter. He stressed that "no one should boost personal image at the expense of unity; everyone should focus on shared success".

Orbán himself, commenting on his conversation with Putin, claimed that Hungary intends to use all "diplomatic means at its disposal to promote a ceasefire and peace" in Ukraine.

The Hungarian foreign minister said on Wednesday afternoon that during their hour-long discussion on Wednesday, Orbán and Putin had discussed Hungary's energy security, the war in Ukraine, and events in Syria.

Support UP or become our patron!