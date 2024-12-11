All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Hungarian PM responds to criticism from Zelenskyy, saying his "Christmas truce" idea was rejected

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 11 December 2024, 19:56
Hungarian PM responds to criticism from Zelenskyy, saying his Christmas truce idea was rejected
Viktor Orbán (left) and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right). Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's criticism of Orbán’s phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. In his response, Orbán referred to his own "peace initiatives", which were supposedly rejected by the Ukrainian president.

Source: Orbán on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Orbán claimed that at the end of the Hungarian presidency of the EU Council, Budapest had made "new efforts for peace" in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from Orbán: "We proposed a Christmas ceasefire and a large-scale prisoner exchange. It’s sad that President Zelenskyy clearly rejected and ruled this out today. We did what we could!"

More details: Orbán made no mention of whether he had proposed the initiative to Putin or what the Kremlin leader's response might have been, assuming the proposal was made at all.

Background:

  • In the tweet Orbán was commenting on, Zelenskyy said he hoped that at least Orbán "won’t call Assad in Moscow to listen to his hour-long lectures as well". The Ukrainian president noted that achieving genuine peace and guaranteed security requires America's determination, Europe's unity and the commitment of all partners to uphold the goals and principles of the UN Charter. He stressed that "no one should boost personal image at the expense of unity; everyone should focus on shared success".
  • Orbán himself, commenting on his conversation with Putin, claimed that Hungary intends to use all "diplomatic means at its disposal to promote a ceasefire and peace" in Ukraine.
  • The Hungarian foreign minister said on Wednesday afternoon that during their hour-long discussion on Wednesday, Orbán and Putin had discussed Hungary's energy security, the war in Ukraine, and events in Syria.

Support UP or become our patron!

OrbanZelenskyyUkraine
Advertisement:

US suggests that unspent Ukraine aid funds left over after Biden will fall to Trump's authority – media

Head of Ukrainian gambling watchdog arrested on suspicion of aiding Russia – law enforcement source

Biden's administration confident US military aid allocated to Ukraine to be sufficient to fight till end of 2025

Trump knows about danger of freezing war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

UN General Assembly updates resolution on human rights in occupied Crimea

Orbán has no leverage over Putin – Zelenskyy

All News
Orban
Zelenskyy sharply reacts to Orban's call with Putin: ''We all hope that Orban at least won't call Assad in Moscow''
Orban to meet Erdoğan after talks with Putin
Putin's press secretary claims Orbán does not pass Trump's message to Putin
RECENT NEWS
10:13
Germany relocates Ukrainian Armed Forces military equipment repair centre from Slovakia due to operational difficulties
09:40
US suggests that unspent Ukraine aid funds left over after Biden will fall to Trump's authority – media
09:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 51 Russian drones
09:20
Pentagon reports "hundreds" of North Korean casualties in war against Ukraine – New York Times
09:08
Head of Ukrainian gambling watchdog arrested on suspicion of aiding Russia – law enforcement source
09:02
Elderly man killed in Russian artillery shelling of Chernihiv Oblast
08:51
US considers deployment of new North Korean military units to Russia as possible
08:34
Russia has allegedly detained 2 suspects in murder of nuclear troops general Kirillov – video
08:27
Almost 200 combat clashes between Russians and Ukrainians occur on battlefield, with 49 assaults repelled in Kursk Oblast
08:03
Biden's administration confident US military aid allocated to Ukraine to be sufficient to fight till end of 2025
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: