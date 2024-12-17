All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

NATO fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft violating airspace seven times last week

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 17 December 2024, 10:11
NATO fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft violating airspace seven times last week
Stock photo: Lithuanian Ministry of Defence

NATO fighter jets patrolling in the Baltic region were scrambled seven times last week to identify and intercept Russian aircraft that had violated flight rules.

Source: Lithuanian Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Lithuanian Ministry of Defence reports that on 11 December, NATO fighter jets were scrambled to identify two Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft and one Il-20 aircraft, probably of this model.

Advertisement:

It is noted that the planes were flying in international airspace from Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast without filing a flight plan, with the onboard transponder switched off, and without radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

Last Thursday (12 December), NATO Air Policing aircraft were scrambled again to identify an IL-20, a Tu-214PU and an IL-18 passenger aircraft.

These aircraft flew from Kaliningrad Oblast to mainland Russia or vice versa without filing a flight plan, and the IL-20 had no activated onboard transponder.

Advertisement:

On 13 December, NATO fighter jets were scrambled to identify an IL-76 military aircraft and two Tu-214 passenger jets flying from Kaliningrad to mainland Russia without filing a flight plan.

On Sunday, 15 December, an An-72 cargo plane was identified as flying to Kaliningrad without filing a flight plan and with its onboard transponder switched off.

The Alliance's Air Policing mission in the Baltic states is being carried out from Lithuania and temporarily from Latvia while the Estonian airbase is undergoing repairs.

Background: 

  • Fighter jets performing NATO’s Air Policing mission in the Baltic states intercepted Russian aircraft violating flight rules three times in one week in August 2024.
  • Russian military aircraft were spotted and identified near Latvian airspace in early December during NATO patrol flights.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATORussiaBaltic States
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
NATO
Supplying Ukraine with long-range weapons would be wrong decision – Scholz
NATO secretary general warns against public discussion of peace deal details in Ukraine
Ukraine's foreign minister explains what Ukraine must do if it is not offered NATO membership
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: