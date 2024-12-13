All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister explains what Ukraine must do if it is not offered NATO membership

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 13 December 2024, 19:46
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Facebook

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that even if Ukraine is not invited to join NATO, it must continue to work towards future membership.

Source:  LB.ua citing Sybiha speaking during a public discussion, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Sybiha had been asked what Ukraine should do if it does not receive an invitation to join NATO, which it is insisting on to guarantee its security.

The minister answered that it was necessary "to do our job to ensure that Ukraine becomes a member of NATO".

Quote: "You know, when I went to the NATO foreign ministerial meeting, my team and I brought the text of the Budapest Memorandum with us... It failed to fulfil its purpose as a security guarantee for our country and a means of protecting our territorial integrity and sovereignty. Such mistakes will no longer be allowed to happen. As a result, the sole effective guarantee for Ukraine is NATO membership," he asserted.

Sybiha stressed that the allies have not taken Ukraine's invitation off the agenda.

In this context, the minister also emphasised the importance of the security agreements signed with 27 countries and the growth of Ukraine's defence sector, "so that we become more self-sufficient, less dependent on our partners".

Background:

