Russia attacks Kyiv with UAVs on 17 December, debris falls in four districts

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 17 December 2024, 10:50
Russian UAV wreckage. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Debris has fallen in four districts of Kyiv as a result of a Russian drone attack on 17 December.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: A car was damaged in the Solomianskyi district.

Drone debris damaged a window in a residential building in the Pecherskyi district.

Debris from a Russian drone damaged window panes in a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district.

There were no reports of casualties.

Updated: Later, Popko reported that more debris was found in Holosiivskyi district, in the yard of a residential building.

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv at 09:47 due to Russian attack drones. Air defence was responding.  The all-clear was given in Kyiv at 10:03.

Kyiv
