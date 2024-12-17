Russia attacks Kyiv with UAVs on 17 December, debris falls in four districts
Debris has fallen in four districts of Kyiv as a result of a Russian drone attack on 17 December.
Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: A car was damaged in the Solomianskyi district.
Drone debris damaged a window in a residential building in the Pecherskyi district.
Debris from a Russian drone damaged window panes in a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district.
There were no reports of casualties.
Updated: Later, Popko reported that more debris was found in Holosiivskyi district, in the yard of a residential building.
Background: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv at 09:47 due to Russian attack drones. Air defence was responding. The all-clear was given in Kyiv at 10:03.
