EU Defence Commissioner spends morning in Kyiv shelter due to Russian attack – photo

Andrius Kubilius, the new EU Defence Commissioner, who is on a visit to Kyiv, had to spend the morning of Friday, 13 December, in a shelter due to a large-scale combined attack by Russia.

Source: EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mathernová shared photos captioned, "Welcoming new EU Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius in a shelter". On the morning of 13 December, Russia targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a large-scale attack.

On the morning of 13 December, Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities.

Notably, Poland scrambled its aircraft in response to Russia’s combined strikes on Ukrainian oblasts.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, addressing the latest wave of Russian attacks, reminded Ukraine’s partners of the country’s request for at least 20 additional medium-range air defence systems.

