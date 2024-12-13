All Sections
EU Defence Commissioner spends morning in Kyiv shelter due to Russian attack – photo

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 13 December 2024, 12:46
Katarína Mathernová and Andrius Kubilius. Photo: X

Andrius Kubilius, the new EU Defence Commissioner, who is on a visit to Kyiv, had to spend the morning of Friday, 13 December, in a shelter due to a large-scale combined attack by Russia.

Source: EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mathernová shared photos captioned, "Welcoming new EU Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius in a shelter". On the morning of 13 December, Russia targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a large-scale attack.

On the morning of 13 December, Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities.

Notably, Poland scrambled its aircraft in response to Russia’s combined strikes on Ukrainian oblasts.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, addressing the latest wave of Russian attacks, reminded Ukraine’s partners of the country’s request for at least 20 additional medium-range air defence systems.

Support UP or become our patron!

European Commissionmissile strikeKyiv
European Commission
Von der Leyen talks with Trump, including on Ukraine
European Commission ready to open first negotiation clusters with Ukraine, but conditions possible
EU urges Ukraine to resume broadcasters instead of national 24/7 joint newscast
