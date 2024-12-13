All Sections
US delegation arrives in Kyiv during Russian large-scale attack

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 13 December 2024, 11:35
Nate Fick, US Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy, and Doug Beck, Director of the Defence Innovation Unit, have arrived in Kyiv to meet with representatives of Ukraine's defence and technology sector.

Source: US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on X (Twitter), reported by European Pravda

Details: Nate Fick and Doug Beck arrived in Kyiv on Friday, 13 December, during another Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine.

Quote: "They will meet Ukraine’s defense-tech sector to discuss lessons learned from the battlefield and explore opportunities for future US collaboration." 

Background

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia had fired 93 missiles at Ukraine, including one of North Korean production. Ukraine managed to shoot down 81 missiles, including 11 cruise missiles shot down by F-16 fighters. 
  • In addition, the Russians used almost 200 drones in the attack. Zelenskyy added that this strike is one of the largest strikes on the energy sector yet.
  • Poland scrambled its aircraft as a result of Russia's attack on Ukraine.
  • US President Joe Biden approved another military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday, 12 December.

