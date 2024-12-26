All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Netherlands to give additional €6 billion to support Ukraine, ambassador says

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 26 December 2024, 11:10
Netherlands to give additional €6 billion to support Ukraine, ambassador says
Alle Dorhout, Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Alle Dorhout, Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine, stated that the Netherlands has already given Ukraine €3.8 billion and plans to donate another €6 billion.

Source: Alle Dorhout in an interview with Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Dorhout remarked that the Netherlands has supported Ukraine in a variety of ways over the last three years, including moral, humanitarian, economic, and military support, as well as assistance with rebuilding efforts.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We have already given €3.8 billion and another €6 billion is in the works. Overall, the Netherlands have provided more than €10 billion military aid, including nearly €4 billion that Ukraine has already received," he explained.

Dorhout added that helping Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was one of the Netherlands’ priorities.

"We have already done a lot to support your country, and we are always looking for new opportunities. My colleagues are always talking to the Ukrainian side to understand how else we can help Ukraine survive this winter," Dorhout said.

Advertisement:

He stressed that fighting Russian aggression is "not only in Ukraine's interest, but in the interest of Europe," because it is about ensuring security, prosperity, and protection of values.

In light of this, Dorhout commented on the importance of Ukraine joining the EU, because the European Union Association Agreement includes security provisions.

"When the war ends, the EU will absolutely have a long-term relationship with Ukraine, and I think that everything the EU and its member states are currently doing in terms of military aid for Ukraine will shift somewhat towards economic aid, rebuilding efforts, and the like," he added.

Background:

  • On 5 December, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said that the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with an additional €22 million for initiatives related to the development of cyber resilience and air defence systems.
  • The Netherlands has also announced its intention to transfer two mine countermeasures vessels to Ukraine, the Zr.Ms. Makkum and the Vlaardingen.

Support UP or become our patron!

Netherlandsaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Trump's special envoy wants to resolve war in Ukraine within 100 days of inauguration

Zelenskyy reacts to Trump's statement about understanding Putin's feelings

Elon Musk dismissively calls Trudeau "girl" after he ruled out Canada joining US

Ukrainian forces strike oil depot supplying Russian strategic aircraft used in missile attacks on Ukraine

Three Ukrainians are among seven alleged mercenaries arrested in Venezuela, leader Maduro says

Ukraine's defence capability plan until 2027 will be determined at Ramstein meeting on 9 January

All News
Netherlands
Dutch and Latvian foreign ministers on Russian Christmas attack on Ukraine: Kremlin doesn't want peace
Dutch foreign minister says it's too early to speculate about peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
Russian detained in Netherlands on suspicion of espionage and technology theft
RECENT NEWS
23:50
US leadership in support for Ukraine is critical – US Defense Secretary
23:13
Ukrainian embassy outraged by Slovak MPs' plans to visit Moscow
22:30
Russians attack Sumy Oblast border twice: five people injured
22:00
Slovakia's PM says he visited Putin because of Ukraine's refusal to continue gas transit
21:50
Trump's special envoy wants to resolve war in Ukraine within 100 days of inauguration
21:35
US secretary of state on Trump's intentions for Greenland: It's obviously not a good idea
21:13
US to announce US$500m military aid package for Ukraine at Ramstein meeting
21:04
Zelenskyy agrees with Moldovan President Sandu to jointly address energy crisis in Transnistria
20:56
updatedSearch and rescue operations related to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia are over: 13 killed, 63 injured, police say – photos, video
20:55
Zelenskyy on Elon Musk's behaviour: Ukraine bases actions on agreements, not emotions
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: