Netherlands to give additional €6 billion to support Ukraine, ambassador says

Alle Dorhout, Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine, stated that the Netherlands has already given Ukraine €3.8 billion and plans to donate another €6 billion.

Source: Alle Dorhout in an interview with Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Dorhout remarked that the Netherlands has supported Ukraine in a variety of ways over the last three years, including moral, humanitarian, economic, and military support, as well as assistance with rebuilding efforts.

Quote: "We have already given €3.8 billion and another €6 billion is in the works. Overall, the Netherlands have provided more than €10 billion military aid, including nearly €4 billion that Ukraine has already received," he explained.

Dorhout added that helping Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was one of the Netherlands’ priorities.

"We have already done a lot to support your country, and we are always looking for new opportunities. My colleagues are always talking to the Ukrainian side to understand how else we can help Ukraine survive this winter," Dorhout said.

He stressed that fighting Russian aggression is "not only in Ukraine's interest, but in the interest of Europe," because it is about ensuring security, prosperity, and protection of values.

In light of this, Dorhout commented on the importance of Ukraine joining the EU, because the European Union Association Agreement includes security provisions.

"When the war ends, the EU will absolutely have a long-term relationship with Ukraine, and I think that everything the EU and its member states are currently doing in terms of military aid for Ukraine will shift somewhat towards economic aid, rebuilding efforts, and the like," he added.

Background:

On 5 December, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said that the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with an additional €22 million for initiatives related to the development of cyber resilience and air defence systems.

The Netherlands has also announced its intention to transfer two mine countermeasures vessels to Ukraine, the Zr.Ms. Makkum and the Vlaardingen.

