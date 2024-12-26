All Sections
Willingness to support Ukraine until victory falls sharply in 7 European countries

Ivanna Kostina, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 26 December 2024, 13:24
The willingness to support Ukraine "until victory" has sharply decreased in Western Europe at a critical time for Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The Guardian, which cites the results of a December YouGov poll in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark and the UK

Details: The survey found that the public's willingness to support Ukraine until victory – even if that means prolonging the war – has declined sharply in all seven countries over the past 12 months.

The poll found that willingness to support Ukraine until it defeats Russia remains high in Sweden (50%), Denmark (40%) and the UK (36%), but these levels are down 14 points from January's 57%, 51% and 50%.

Over the same period, the percentage of those who prefer a negotiated peace has increased to 55% (from 45%) in Italy, 46% (38%) in Spain, 43% (35%) in France and 45% (38%) in Germany, accompanied by a corresponding drop in willingness to support Ukraine until it wins.

It is unclear whether this change reflects waning interest or growing fatigue. In France, Germany, and Sweden, the share of those who want Ukraine to win – and care that it does – has remained stable since the beginning of 2023, although in other countries it has decreased.

Background:

