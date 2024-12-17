55% of Poles support speedy end to war in Ukraine, even at cost of Ukraine's loss of territory

For the first time, more than half of Polish citizens support the idea that the war in Ukraine must be ended even if Ukraine has to give up part of its territory or independence.

Source: a poll by the Polish Centre for Public Opinion Research (CBOS), as reported by European Pravda with reference to Polish Radio

Details: CBOS notes that for the first time since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Polish society believes that the first thing to strive for is an end to the conflict and peace, even if Ukraine has to give up part of its territory or independence.

This opinion is held by 55% of respondents, while in September 2024, it was supported by 39% of respondents, and in April 2022 – by 26%.

Only 31% of Polish respondents believe that Ukraine should continue to fight without any concessions to Russia (in September 2024, the number was 46%, in April 2022 – 59%).

As CBOS points out, at different stages of the full-sale war, the belief that Ukrainians (with the support of the West) should continue to fight and not make any concessions to Russia has always prevailed among Poles.

However, as noted in the study, this percentage has been steadily declining since the beginning of the second year of the full-scale war in Ukraine, and in the last three months, it has fallen by another ten percentage points.

"Peace talks" between Ukraine and Russia are more likely to be supported by Poles in the 18-24 age group, residents of small cities, less educated people, those with a poor financial situation, religious people and those with right-wing views, CBOS adds.

It should be noted that recent opinion polls of Ukrainians show that after almost three years of Russia's full-scale invasion, the vast majority consider territorial concessions unacceptable.

