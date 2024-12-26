All Sections
Ukraine's intelligence reports reveal new casualties among North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 26 December 2024, 14:21
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reports that North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk Oblast continue to suffer losses.

Source: DIU

Quote: "Russia, the aggressor state, continues to deploy North Korean troops in combat operations against Ukraine. 

Russian Armed Forces UAV units are providing support and escort for North Korean assault groups in Kursk Oblast."

Details: North Korean assault troops suffered at least five casualties on one of the front’s areas on the morning of 20 December. However, Russian officers ordered the positions to be held. 

It has also been confirmed that a mortar crew from the North Korean army unit was hit.

North Korean units on the front lines are facing a shortage of drinking water due to disrupted logistics from ongoing combat. 

On the same day, Ukraine’s defence forces carried out a strike on Russian concentrations near the settlement of Novoivanovka in Kursk Oblast, causing significant casualties among North Korean troops, including both killed and wounded.

Russian forces continued to supply North Korean army units with ammunition and food to cover the losses at the front and sustain their offensive operations on 21 December.

Furthermore, on 22 December, a successful strike by Ukrainian forces likely targeted a key communications hub of the North Korean army, leading to a significant drop in radio communications between North Korean troops, DIU reports.

North Korean units involved in the war against Ukraine carried out combat operations, including mortar and AGS fire with UAV guidance, in the Daryino-Novoivanovka area in Kursk Oblast on 24 December. Russian crews are shifting positions and are located around 1 kilometre from the front line.

Additionally, North Korean troops have set up at least five additional observation posts, named Mezha 1-5, to enhance their reconnaissance efforts, according to DIU.

North KoreaKursk OblastDefence Intelligence of Ukraine
