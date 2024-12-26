All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Ministry starts testing mobile command post for UAV units

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 26 December 2024, 17:53
A mobile command post for UAV units. Photo: Ministry of Defence press service

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, together with a Ukrainian manufacturer, has begun testing a command post for UAV-equipped units, which should operate both in stationary conditions and on the move.

Source: Ministry of Defence press service 

Quote: "The Ministry of Defence's requirements for the command post include maximum autonomy, modern communications and electronic warfare equipment. The new model of equipment should ensure the control of unmanned systems units in all weather conditions, both stationary and on the move. The control room will be equipped with automated workstations with an interactive panel. The commander will have the ability to quickly analyse the situation and make decisions quickly when managing units, which will increase the effectiveness of their use."

Details: A specialised off-road vehicle is planned to be the basis for this innovative development. The all-wheel drive vehicle should solve the problem of sufficient manoeuvrability and movement of the command post off-road.

The Defence Ministry also said that the Defence Innovation Directorate of the Ministry of Defence is supporting the project's implementation.

Quote: "Unmanned units have significantly scaled up and require specialised combat control equipment. Domestic arms manufacturers have offered a technical solution to this request. The new equipment will be tested and evaluated by combat unit commanders. If the design meets the requirements, we will codify it, and it will be able to go into mass production. We have to be technologically superior to the enemy," said First Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.

